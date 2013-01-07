* Will consider all options, though limited
* Not in investment talks at the moment with Intel
* Hon Hai deal excludes smallscreen LCDs
By Tim Kelly
LAS VEGAS, Jan 7 Sharp Corp is
considering new ways to shore up its crumbling finances but is
not talking with Intel Corp at the moment about any
investment from the U.S. chipmaker, a senior executive from the
Japanese company said on Monday.
Industry analysts had speculated that Intel and Sharp -
which supplies screens to Apple Inc for its latest
iPhone - were in investment discussions, but executives said on
Monday the pair were not in talks "at this moment."
Sharp is fighting for survival after years of losses. Like
other Japanese brands that spearheaded the 1970s electronics
boom, it is wilting under stiffening competition and a strong
yen. In November, it said it may not be able to survive on its
own after full-year net losses to doubled to $5.6 billion.
To repay short-term debt and stave off failure, the maker of
Aquos televisions snagged a $4.4 billion bailout in October from
its banks. But it is now exploring further options.
"Our finances have been weakened considerably and we are
considering ways to deal with that," Sharp Vice President Kozo
Takahashi told reporters at a roundtable briefing on the
sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Sharp's shareholder-equity ratio at the end of September was
9.9 percent - half the minimum level generally considered stable
by investors. Takahashi described that only as "low."
Takahashi's comments on Monday indicated that no new
agreement was imminent. He did not elaborate on Sharp's funding
options, except to say that any future cash injections might not
be limited to just share offers.
SUNSET
Japan's largest electronics companies have in past decades
gradually ceded their market lead to lower-cost rivals from
China and Korea, like Samsung Electronics. They are
shedding thousands of jobs, hiving off non-essential businesses
and otherwise battling to secure long-term financing.
Unlike local rivals Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp
, Sharp faces limited financing alternatives because it
had to mortgage nearly all of its Japanese factories and offices
to secure last year's bailout. It has much less scope to sell
assets to underpin its finances, making partnerships with other
companies likelier.
In December, Qualcomm Inc agreed to invest as much
as $120 million in Sharp. As part of that agreement, Qualcomm
will work with Sharp to develop new, power-saving screens based
on Sharp's IGZO technology.
Qualcomm made an initial investment of 4.93 billion yen
($56.20 million) at the end of the year in a private placement
of stock, giving the U.S. company a 2.64 percent stake after
dilution. The timing and amount of the remaining investment will
be conditional on Sharp's returning to profit in the six months
ending March 31.
Sharp has also been in talks for months with Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd, with an eye to making the
Taiwanese company a major shareholder. Talks, however, stalled
after Hon Hai said it expected a say in management in return.
Current discussions with the Taiwanese company do not cover
any partnership in small LCD displays, Takahashi said, such as
those for cellphones. Hon Hai already owns a third of Sharp's
10th-generation large-LCD plant in Sakai, in western Japan,
dubbed the most advanced display factory in the world.
Sharp may sell its TV assembly plant in Mexico to Hon Hai;
talks to sell the Taiwanese company another factory in China
have frozen, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in
December.