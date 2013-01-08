BRIEF-Linde chairman says may have to dispose of more assets than expected
* Says may have to dispose of more assets than expected but that wouldn't derail the Praxair merger
LAS VEGAS Jan 7 Sony Corp will launch next-generation 4K versions of existing movie titles in spring this year, its CEO Kazuo Hirai said at a press conference at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas on Monday.
The 4K versions support four times the definition of conventional high-definition images. Sony will also expand its line-up of ultra-high definition TVs with 55-inch and 65-inch models in the spring, Hirai said.
Under Hirai, the maker of Bravia televisions is doubling down on consumer electronics, with a focus on mobile phones and tablets, cameras and gaming.
NEW YORK, June 2 New York's top prosecutor on Friday increased pressure on Exxon Mobil to turn over records of internal assessments of the risks global warming poses to its businesses, claiming to already have evidence of "potential materially false and misleading statements by Exxon," court filings show.