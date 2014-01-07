LAS VEGAS Jan 7 Sony Corp has sold 4.2 million Playstation 4 game consoles as of Dec. 28, a senior executive said on Tuesday, surpassing the 3 million Microsoft Corp Xbox One devices sold as of end-2013.

Playstation chief Andrew House also unveiled a new media service at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that will combine traditional television content with on-demand digital programs. Sony will begin testing the service this year.