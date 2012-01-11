Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
Software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
LAS VEGAS T-Mobile USA is working on finalizing a new business plan to try and stem consumer losses, rebuild its brand and win over wholesale customers after its failed sale to AT&T Inc (T.N), the chief executive of the Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) unit said.
"T-Mobile USA is alive and we are back in fighting spirit," CEO Philip Humm told reporters at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, promising more details later in the quarter.
After what he called "nine months in limbo" - when the company and AT&T fought unsuccessfully to secure U.S. approval and seal a $39 billion AT&T acquisition - Humm said the company's brand needed reinvigorating, and its network needed more investment.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)
Software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
General Electric Co's incoming chief executive said he will conduct a swift review of the conglomerate's business portfolio with "no constraint," but signalled no major changes as the company sticks with its strategy of selling software-related services across its many divisions.