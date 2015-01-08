NEW YORK/LAS VEGAS Jan 8 Media companies that
are starting to allow their programs onto Internet-delivered TV
and mobile devices are putting limits on digital rights as a
safety hatch if problems arise with the new distribution
systems, executives say.
The debate over digital rights that determine how and when
content is consumed is adding a new layer of complexity to
negotiations between media companies and distributors, leading
to drawn-out wrangling and programming blackouts in some cases.
Such disputes are not new, but the need to hammer out a
variety of digital rights is making talks more complicated.
Media companies are considering joining streaming-only
services, or launching their own like HBO and CBS, to attract
young people who do not subscribe to traditional pay TV
packages. But programmers also fear the packages could become so
popular that they undercut current, more profitable deals with
cable companies.
The unveiling of Dish Network Corp's video
streaming service, Sling TV, at the Consumer Electronics Show
this week marks a turning point as Walt Disney Co
offered its sports juggernaut ESPN in a package that does not
require a traditional TV subscription.
One catch is that ESPN has a clause that lets it get out of
Sling TV if the service signs up a certain number of
subscribers, technology news website Re/code reported, citing
anonymous sources. ESPN declined to comment on the specifics of
the agreement.
Some content providers that are considering joining video
streaming services are mulling caps that would trigger new
negotiations if viewership reaches certain levels, said two
media executives who asked not to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
Executives at various media companies said they have a new
check list of questions for digital rights to Web-only
television, mobile apps or on-demand programming. Distributors
want more rights to air shows over a variety of services but
there is also more pressure to monetize programming.
Now programmers are asking: Is the content viewed in the
home or outside the home? Is there video on demand? Do payment
terms change if the number of subscribers skyrocket?
CBS Corp, which was involved in a contract dispute
with Dish late last year, granted Dish Showtime video-on-demand
content but only within the home.
Satellite and cable providers say they want to satisfy
consumers' demands. "We want our customers to have the ability
to watch content on the screen of their choice and the location
of their choice," said Cox Communications CEO Patrick Esser.
"All of that is a negotiation."
Dish CEO Joe Clayton said his company had no choice but to
embrace new technology.
"When the economy changes, consumers taste changes,
technology changes, the competition changes, guess what? You
better change," said Clayton. "A lot of media companies don't
want to change their business model."
For Sling TV, Clayton said "we don't have a cap on what we
are going to sell," but he declined to offer specific details on
agreements with programmers.
Dish has been involved in numerous contract disputes in
recent months with media companies ranging from CBS to Time
Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting, to Twenty-First
Century Fox, whose news and business cable networks
have been blacked out to Dish's 14 million customers since late
December.
Clayton said his company's role as "disruptors and pioneers,
especially in technology" has led to disputes with programmers.
The digital rights battle comes as profit margins are
thinning for many cable and satellite companies, which are
trying to keep subscribers as programming costs rise. Rights for
sporting events, in particular, have soared.
The average cost for a cable company to carry a network has
risen from 25 cents a month per subscriber in 2010 to 30 cents
in 2014, SNL Kagan estimated.
"When programmers and broadcasters ask for 200 or 300
percent increases, somebody's got to say 'whoa,'" said Clayton.
At the same time, the growth in pay TV subscriptions - once
tied to a robust housing market - is at a near standstill.
MoffettNathanson Research estimates quarterly subscriber losses
of about 0.1 percent over the past two years.
"People love television. They want it all and it's getting
expensive," Charter Communications CEO Tom Rutledge said.
"Operators ... are trying to control costs and programmers
are not growing, so they are trying to make up for that."
