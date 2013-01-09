By Sinead Carew
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Jan 9 Verizon Communications
is not in talks with Vodafone Group Plc about taking
full ownership of their Verizon Wireless venture, despite market
speculation this week that such a deal could happen, Verizon's
top executive said.
"There's no discussions about it," Verizon Chief Executive
Lowell McAdam told Reuters late on Tuesday at the Consumer
Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Verizon, which owns 55 percent of the wireless venture, has
long said that it would be interested in buying out Vodafone if
the 45 percent owner would sell its stake.
Vodafone shares rose 2.6 percent on Tuesday and added almost
8 points to the FTSE 100 Index, the UK benchmark, after
McAdam was quoted in a Dow Jones report saying that a deal could
be feasible.
But McAdam said his comment did not mean that Verizon was
any more likely now to be able to purchase Vodafone's 45 percent
stake in Verizon Wireless than it was before.
"Its been feasible for 10 years," McAdams said. "There's
nothing that's changed."