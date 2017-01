Reuters Market Eye - Shares of CESC Ltd(CESC.NS) rise after Deutsche Bank initiates coverage with a "buy" rating and a target price of 625 rupees for the power utility and retailer.

Deutsche cites optimism about CESC's core power business, a turnaround in its retail operations and its potential earnings growth.

CESC shares gained 2.1 percent to 462 rupees at 10:12 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)