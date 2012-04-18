* Chinese demand not wonderful-producer
* Cathode sales difficult, concentrate sales good
* Chinese imports, prices will rebound in second half of
2012
SANTIAGO, April 18 Abundant stocks of copper in
Chinese warehouses and throughout the copper production chain
will push copper prices lower in the second quarter this year
and a recovery is not expected until the second half of 2012,
industry participants said on the sidelines of the CRU copper
conference on Wednesday.
China's inventories of copper in warehouses monitored by the
Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), in bonded warehouses and
inventories held by producers are well above 1 million tonnes,
traders and producers said, a record high, and it will take a
few months for these stocks to be depleted.
Copper traders are concerned large Asian stocks and real
demand in China looks weaker than last year will weaken prices
in the near term, they said.
"Prices are likely to fall in the near term, until Chinese
inventories come down a bit but we should see a rebound after
the summer," a European trader said. "Even if a bit slower,
Chinese growth is still robust and copper demand should pick up
later this year."
China, the world's largest copper buyer, consumes about 40
percent of global production.
Wary of the large amount of copper available within the
country and concerned about slower economic growth in China and
worldwide many Chinese end-users are reducing their orders,
betting that prices will fall further.
Bank of America metals strategist Michael Widmer for example
warned the benchmark copper price on the London Metal Exchange
might fall as low as $7,500 a tonne at some stage in the second
quarter this year, compared with prices of around $8,100 on
Wednesday.
"We have already seen a decline and it's difficult to see
upside right now," Widmer said. "Even if underlying demand in
China was strong and SHFE prices rose, you have got 1 million
tonnes of inventories on top. Before the Chinese start importing
you have to see SHFE prices go up and Chinese inventories go
down. I think the second quarter is going to be challenging."
Macquarie metals analyst Bonni Liu said Chinese copper
imports will fall in the second quarter while the excessive
inventories are cleared.
"By mid-year however China will come back to the market to
buy more material," she said. "Imports will move upwards in the
second half of the year."
Although producers were trying to show a bit more optimism,
they did not deny that Chinese demand is weaker than last year.
"Ok, Chinese demand is not wonderful at the moment but this
is always a matter of cycles," the commercial manager at a
copper miner and refiner said.
"Selling copper cathodes is a bit more difficult but for
copper concentrate things are still good."
Chinese copper demand and imports will pick up in the second
half this year, once the heavy inventories come down to more
normal levels, market participants agreed.
Although growth in China is slowing one or two percentage
points the need for additional copper will remain robust and
rising mining costs will support prices, they said.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer)