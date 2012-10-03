* CESP shares have lost nearly a third in one month

* Plan to sell CESP to Eletrobras unit scrapped -paper

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 3 Brazil's Sao Paulo state dropped plans to sell a stake in utility CESP after federal government plans to slash electricity rates caused the company's stock to fall by nearly a third, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said on Wednesday.

Federal government moves to demand cuts in electricity rates to consumers of about 20 percent in exchange for renewing maturing concessions to operate hydrodams has made it unattractive to sell all or part of its stake in CESP, Folha said citing state planning secretary Julio Semeghini.

Among the plans looked at by the state was to sell CESP, the No. 3 electricity generator in Brazil, to Furnas, the power generation unit of Eletrobras, the federal government-led electricity utility holding company, Folha reported.

That plan, though, has also been scrapped, the paper said.

The state also expects to lose about 1 billion reais ($495 million) a year as a result of tariff reductions, which are expected to start in 2013, Folha said, citing Semeghini.

"Sao Paulo loses twice, once in our budget and again with the fall in the value of CESP," the paper cited Semeghini as saying.

Concessions to generate nearly a fifth of the electricity in Brazil, the world's sixth-largest economy, will expire between 2015 and 2017. CESP is one of the largest holders of maturing concessions after Eletrobras.

CESP class B preferred shares, the company's most heavily traded class of stock has fallen 31 percent since Sept. 1 in Sao Paulo.

Since the government decided to renew generation concessions in exchange for power rate cuts on Sept. 11, the Electrical Utilities index of the Sao Paulo stock exchange has fallen 8.6 percent.

($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Kenneth Barry)