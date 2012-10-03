* Sale remains an option for São Paulo, official says
* Folha reported sale of Cesp was ruled out this year
* Recent Rousseff steps marred confidence in industry
By Anna Flávia Rochas
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 3 The sale of electric
utility Cesp remains an option for São Paulo state,
the company's controlling shareholder, a state official told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The comment came in response to a newspaper article
reporting that plans to sell the asset were on hold.
A stake sale in Cesp to investors could be decided any time
next year, São Paulo State Planning Secretary Julio Semeghini
said in a phone interview. Current regulatory uncertainty in the
power industry forced Governor Geraldo Alckmin's administration
to exclude the Cesp sale as a potential revenue source for the
state's 2013 budget.
"No matter if it's in the budget or not, the government can
go for a stake sale if (they) are positive about it," Semeghini
said.
Semeghini said investor confidence in the sector sank
following a decision by the federal government to renew dozens
of expiring power licenses currently held by Cesp and rivals in
exchange for a hefty reduction in rates. The decision led the
company's stock to fall by nearly one-third over the past month.
Federal government moves to demand cuts in electricity rates
of about 20 percent to consumers in exchange for renewing
maturing concessions to operate hydro dams has made it
unattractive to sell all or part of the stake in Cesp, newspaper
Folha de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday, citing Semeghini.
According to Folha, the state had scrapped a potential sale
of Cesp, Brazil's No. 3 power generator, to Furnas, a generation
unit of state-run Eletrobras SA.
Concessions to generate nearly one-fifth of the electricity
in Brazil, the world's sixth largest economy, will expire
between 2015 and 2017.
Cesp, 94 percent owned by the state of São Paulo, is one of
the largest holders of maturing concessions after Eletrobras.
Preferred Class B shares of Cesp, the company's
most heavily traded stock, tumbled 5 percent on Wednesday. The
stock has fallen 33 percent since Sept. 1.
Since the government decided to renew generation
concessions in exchange for power rate cuts on Sept. 11, the
Electrical Utilities index of the Sao Paulo stock exchange
has fallen about 9 percent.