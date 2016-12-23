SAO PAULO Dec 23 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp. and its Brazilian education company FSG bought Brazil's Faculdade Cesuca, in Rio Grande do Sul state, for an undisclosed value, the private equity firm said in a statement.

FSG, as Centro Universitário da Serra Gaúcha is formally known, has been controlled by Advent since last year and has 11,000 students. The acquisition of Faculdade Cesuca, a university based in Cachoeirinha, Brazil, will add 2,600 students to the group. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)