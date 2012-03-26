March 26 Contract research firm Cetero filed for
bankruptcy protection early on Monday, court documents show,
months after the U.S. drug regulator put the company on notice
for faking documents and manipulating drug samples.
In July last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) said two 2010 inspections, an internal company
investigation and a third-party audit uncovered "significant
instances of misconduct and violations" at a Cetero facility in
Houston.
The Cary, North Carolina-based firm does early-phase
clinical research and bioanalytics for a number of drugmakers.
The pharmaceutical companies can then use those studies as
supporting evidence in drug approval applications to the FDA.
The FDA had warned the drugmakers that they might have to
repeat or confirm any studies Cetero did in support of their
applications between April 2005 and June 2010.
In a filing with bankruptcy court in Delaware on Monday,
Cetero said the FDA's July 2011 letter caused the company's
"liquidity position to become severely constrained."
Also, following the regulatory warning, Cetero said some
lenders declared an event of default due to the "apparent
violation of applicable health laws and regulations."
However, Cetero said in the court filing that the FDA has
not made any allegations of fraud against the company.
The primary goal of Chapter 11 process is to maximize the
recovery for its creditors, Cetero said. To this end, the
company has reached a deal with certain lenders for the sale of
substantially all of the company's assets through a so-called
stalking horse sale and credit bid.
A "stalking horse" bid is used as a starting bid or
minimally accepted offer that other interested bidders must
surpass if they want to buy the company.
The company has also secured a Debtor-in-Possession (DIP)
financing of $15 million to provide working capital during the
restructuring process.
For the two months ending Feb. 29, 2012, Cetero had revenue
of about $11 million on a consolidated basis. The company's
liabilities totaled about $248 million, court filings showed.
Also, the company has listed estimated assets in the range
of $1 million to $10 million.
The case is: Contract Research Solutions Inc, Case No.
12-11004, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.