SAO PAULO Nov 21 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse, said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Luiz Fernando Vendramini Fleury will leave the company once his contract expires in July 2013.

According to a securities filing, Cetip's board and Fleury began an "orderly transition process" to identify a substitute. Fleury will remain at the helm of the company until the process has been concluded, the filing added.