Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 7 Brazilian securities clearinghouse Cetip in a regulatory filing on Wednesday said it would amortize 100 million reais ($49.26 million) worth of debentures by the end of this month.
Cetip said the move, a partial amortization of debentures it issued in 2010, is "indicative of the company's good performance and a result of its heightened capacity to generate cash."
Last year, Cetip also paid 100 million reais out of the total of 900 million reais worth of debentures it issued.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.