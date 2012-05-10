SAO PAULO May 10 Net income at Cetip , Latin America's largest financial clearinghouse, soared 78.6 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates.

The São Paulo-based company posted profit of 71.434 million reais ($36.4 million) in the period, compared with 39.99 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday. The result came in above the average 66.9 million reais estimate in a Reuters poll of six analysts.