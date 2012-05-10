* Profit soars on revenue, lower financial expenses
* Surges 78.6 pct from year earlier, beats estimates
* EBITDA rises 10.2 pct, topping analysts' estimates
* Financing unit reports second straight revenue drop
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, May 10 Cetip topped
first-quarter net income estimates on Thursday after revenue
from custody and clearinghouse services surged and lower
borrowing costs in Brazil helped it reduce debt-servicing costs.
Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse earned
71.434 million reais (US$36.4 million) in profit in the quarter,
up 78.6 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities
filing. This was above the average 66.9 million reais estimate
in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The results will likely prove a catalyst to trade in Cetip
shares, analysts said, because they pointed to continued growth
in registration and custody revenue of bonds and other
securities and stringent cost and expense controls. The stock is
up 12 percent over the past 12 months.
In Cetip's traditional segment of registration and custody
of fixed-income securities, revenue increased 20 percent from a
year earlier, while sales of liens on auto loans at its
financing unit fell about a lower-than-expected 1.3 percent, the
filing showed.
Revenue at the financing unit fell for a second straight
quarter, after the number of car sales financed by loans dropped
by 5.4 percent in the quarter. The decline in revenue at the
unit, known as SNG, was offset by higher fees on the liens.
Operating expenses rose 0.9 percent on an annual basis, but
fell 12.9 percent from the fourth quarter. Net financial income,
or the difference between non-operating revenue and
debt-servicing costs, posted a shortfall of 23.6 million reais
compared with the poll's forecast for 25 million reais.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, gained 10.2 percent to 142 million reais from a year
ago. On a sequential basis, EBITDA advanced 1.5 percent.
The result topped the poll's prediction for EBITDA of 137.2
million reais.
The central bank's decision to trim the overnight rate since
August is helping Cetip cut borrowing costs.