* Profit soars on revenue, lower financial expenses

* Surges 78.6 pct from year earlier, beats estimates

* EBITDA rises 10.2 pct, topping analysts' estimates

* Financing unit reports second straight revenue drop

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, May 10 Cetip topped first-quarter net income estimates on Thursday after revenue from custody and clearinghouse services surged and lower borrowing costs in Brazil helped it reduce debt-servicing costs.

Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse earned 71.434 million reais (US$36.4 million) in profit in the quarter, up 78.6 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing. This was above the average 66.9 million reais estimate in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The results will likely prove a catalyst to trade in Cetip shares, analysts said, because they pointed to continued growth in registration and custody revenue of bonds and other securities and stringent cost and expense controls. The stock is up 12 percent over the past 12 months.

In Cetip's traditional segment of registration and custody of fixed-income securities, revenue increased 20 percent from a year earlier, while sales of liens on auto loans at its financing unit fell about a lower-than-expected 1.3 percent, the filing showed.

Revenue at the financing unit fell for a second straight quarter, after the number of car sales financed by loans dropped by 5.4 percent in the quarter. The decline in revenue at the unit, known as SNG, was offset by higher fees on the liens.

Operating expenses rose 0.9 percent on an annual basis, but fell 12.9 percent from the fourth quarter. Net financial income, or the difference between non-operating revenue and debt-servicing costs, posted a shortfall of 23.6 million reais compared with the poll's forecast for 25 million reais.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, gained 10.2 percent to 142 million reais from a year ago. On a sequential basis, EBITDA advanced 1.5 percent.

The result topped the poll's prediction for EBITDA of 137.2 million reais.

The central bank's decision to trim the overnight rate since August is helping Cetip cut borrowing costs.