SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazilian financial exchange
operator BM&FBovespa SA and clearinghouse Cetip SA
will disclose targets for operating expenses and
investments within 60 days, following approval of their merger
by antitrust watchdog Cade this week.
Management from both companies said on a conference call on
Thursday that a list of candidates for the company's new board
of directors will be released on March 29. The companies also
said they would continue to file earnings reflecting the
separate performance of the two business units to market
regulator CVM.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)