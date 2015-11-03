(Adds share performance, background about ownership in

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's
largest bourse, and rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados
Organizados have discussed merging, seeking to bolster their
strength amid eroding confidence in Brazil's capital markets and
a potential ratings downgrade of the country.
The companies, which are based in São Paulo, are working on
a plan that could be presented to their respective boards and
then put to vote among shareholders, BM&FBovespa said on
Tuesday, adding the talks may not necessarily result in a deal.
The announcement comes after years of speculation that
BM&FBovespa could bid for Cetip to grow in
registration and custody of fixed-income and credit market
instruments - segments in which the bourse has failed to gain
market share. Cetip is Latin America's largest
securities clearinghouse.
A tie-up would make it harder for foreign rivals to expand
in Brazil, which is the world's No. 2 emerging market economy,
while helping the combined firm cope better with deteriorating
perceptions about market risks in Brazil. The country's economy
could shrink the most in a quarter century this year.
In September, Standard & Poor's stripped Brazil of its
investment-grade credit rating, increasing concern a second such
move could soon follow as the country wrestles with a swelling
budget gap and political turmoil.
Shares in Cetip rose the most since the company went public
in 2009, while those in BM&FBovespa had their largest gain in 5
1/2 years.
A deal could seek to replicate recent industry tie-ups in
which growing trading volumes inorganically helped boost the
profitability and value of so-called market structure firms,
said Domingos Falavina, an analyst at JPMorgan Securities. Rival
exchanges usually combine operations to trim fixed costs,
although revenue synergies can be harder to extract.
"Our initial thought would be to view a potential merger as
positive to consolidate market structure, but wonder what cost
synergies can realistically be extracted," Frederic de Mariz, an
analyst with UBS Securities, wrote in a client note.
The combined market value of the two firms is $7.7 billion,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
BM&FBovespa was created at the end of 2008 from the merger
of commodities and futures exchange Bolsa de Mercadorias &
Futuros SA and Bovespa Holding SA, which owns the São Paulo
Stock Exchange.
Rivals CME Group Inc and Intercontinental Exchanges
Inc own stakes in both firms, and it is unclear how that
could affect BM&FBovespa-Cetip merger talks, said Carlos Macedo,
an analyst with Goldman Sachs.
