(Recasts to add size of offer, details throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 19 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA is
offering more cash and stock to buy rival clearinghouse Cetip SA
Mercados Organizados, as Latin America's largest
bourse seeks to expand into fixed-income and derivatives
registration amid the bleakest outlook for domestic markets in
more than a decade.
In a securities filing, BM&FBovespa placed a
binding offer of 41 reais per share of Cetip, of which 30.75
reais would be paid in cash and the rest in stock of the São
Paulo-based bourse. The offer values Cetip, a clearinghouse and
depositary company that also sells auto and mortgage loan liens,
at about 10.86 billion reais ($2.8 billion)
Cetip shareholders would earn interest pegged to Brazil's
benchmark interbank rate until conclusion of the deal, the
filing said. In a separate filing, the board of Cetip, which is
also based in São Paulo, said it would evaluate the terms of the
revised offer.
BM&FBovespa had presented a non-binding offer of 39 reais a
share in November, which Cetip rejected saying it did not fairly
reflect the value of the company's operations. The companies had
engaged in preliminary merger talks right after the first offer,
which valued Cetip at about 10 billion reais.
If successful, a purchase would make BM&FBovespa the
dominant exchange in Brazil, controlling depositary and clearing
activities for all types of financial assets and sourcing
investors with benchmark indexes and proprietary market data.
stock indexes are the benchmark for global investors.
"Management believes that a combination of talents and
strengths will help generate significant benefits for financial
and capital markets, clients, shareholders and employees and
create a world-class player," Daniel Sonder, BM&FBoverspa's
chief financial officer, was quoted as saying in the filing.
The negotiations came after years of speculation that
BM&FBovespa could pursue an unsolicited takeover of Cetip to
grow in registration and custody of fixed-income and credit
market instruments - segments in which the bourse has failed to
gain market share. Cetip is Latin America's largest
securities clearinghouse.
Cetip fell 0.3 percent on Friday to 38.25 reais, while
BM&FBovespa closed almost unchanged at 10.55 reais.
Shares of both Cetip and BM&FBovespa had gained 5 percent
and 3.9 percent, respectively, this week, on hopes of an
improved offer. Earlier this week, the online edition of O
Estado de S. Paulo had reported that a revamped offer for Cetip
was imminent, with the bid coming between 41 reais and 42 reais.
($1 = 4.0199 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Reese Ewing in São Paulo; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)