SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazil's Cetip SA Mercados
Organizados has agreed on most terms of a revamped, unsolicited
offer by rival bourse operator BM&FBovespa SA, a source with
direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
The boards of BM&FBovespa and Cetip are expected to approve
the sweetened terms of the deal within the "next 48 hours," said
the source, who requested anonymity because the process remains
underway. Cetip rejected an unsolicited offer worth
10.8 billion reais ($2.9 billion) from BM&FBovespa
on March 2, but had authorized financial advisers to pursue
discussions on a potential better deal.
O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported the combination
earlier on Wednesday, without citing how it obtained the
information.
($1 = 3.6699 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo; Editing by Chris Reese)