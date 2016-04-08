SAO PAULO, April 8 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin
America's largest financial bourse, will buy rival Cetip SA
Mercados Organizados, creating a giant with a market value of
over $11 billion and growing regional presence spanning from
Mexico to Chile.
Under terms of a revamped, unsolicited offer unveiled on
Friday, BM&FBovespa agreed to pay Cetip shareholders
30.75 reais in cash and the equivalent of 0.8991 share of the
São Paulo-based exchange, the companies said in a joint
statement. The estimated value per share of Cetip would be
around 45 reais, based on BM&FBovespa's Friday closing price,
according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source with direct
knowledge of the matter, that Cetip has agreed to most terms of
the offer. The boards of both companies were expected to give
their blessing to the deal "within 48 hours," said the source.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)