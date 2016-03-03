SAO PAULO, March 2 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados
said on Wednesday its board had rejected an
unsolicited offer from BM&FBovespa SA in the terms
proposed, but it authorized financial advisers to pursue
discussions on a potential better deal.
Cetip's board has asked the company's management to sign a
confidentiality agreement about the discussions, it said in a
filing with the CVM stock market regulator.
BM&FBovespa's offer, unveiled last week, valued Cetip at
10.8 billion reais ($2.7 billion). Sources told Reuters last
week that Cetip shareholders wanted to see the bid, worth 41
reais per share, improved.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Chris
Reese and Leslie Adler)