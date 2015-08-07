SAO PAULO Aug 7 Accelerating inflation in
Brazil and expectations that unions will press for higher wages
in coming months could impact efforts by clearinghouse Cetip SA
Mercados Organizados to contain costs and expenses, Chief
Executive Officer Gilson Finkelsztain said on Friday.
"It worries us because it can somehow make it harder to
implement your cost strategy," Finkelsztain told investors on a
conference call to discuss second-quarter results. Consumer
prices in Brazil rose in the 12 months through July at the
fastest annual pace since 2003, the government said on Friday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)