UPDATE 2-Egypt ratifies long-awaited law aimed at luring investment
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.
SAO PAULO, March 7 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Latin America's largest clearinghouse, posted a 23 percent increase in fourth-quarter net income, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Net income hit to a record 77.4 million reais ($39.5 million), below the 78.5 million reais average estimate of six analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.
MILAN, June 1 Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have sent a letter to Italy's Treasury urging it to find a quick solution to rescue the two lenders, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.