SAO PAULO, March 5 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of 117.61 million reais ($39 million), in line with analyst estimates.

A Reuters poll of analysts forecast profit of 118 million reais in the quarter.

($1 = 3.002 Brazilian reais)