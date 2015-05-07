(Adds comment from CFO, details on results, background )
SAO PAULO May 7 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados
, Latin America's largest securities depositary and
clearinghouse, reported first-quarter profit rose 2.7 percent on
Thursday, beating estimates, as expenses and taxes fell sharply.
Net income at the São Paulo-based firm totaled a record
120.8 million reais ($39.9 million) in the quarter, topping the
113 million reais forecast in a Reuters poll. On an annual
basis, profit rose 20.8 percent, the company said in a
securities filing.
The results underscore Cetip's resilience as Brazil grapples
with a severe economic downturn, the steepest in over two
decades. While the company is exposed to weak credit demand
trends, Chief Executive Officer Gilson Finklesztain's efforts to
control expenses and deliver new fixed-income, derivatives
products and data services are bearing fruit.
"It was a good result in spite of the tough environment,"
Chief Financial Officer Willy Jordan said in a phone interview.
Management will discuss results with investors at a conference
call on Friday.
Sales, general and administrative expenses sank 8.8 percent
on a quarterly basis after spending in outsourced services,
marketing and telecommunications services fell. Results also
reflected a tax credit stemming from a currency hedge
transaction.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization
and stock options, a gauge of operational profits, rose to a
record 191 million reais in the quarter. The poll expected
EBITDA of 184 million reais.
EBITDA rose to 71.5 percent of revenue, compared with 68.2
percent in the prior quarter.
Net revenue totaled 267 million reais, in line with the
poll's estimate of 266 million reais, after proceeds from
registration, custody and trading of securities rose more than
expected. Revenue from the sale of loan liens, which is closely
correlated to disbursements of auto loans, fell more than the
poll predicted.
A sharp drop in the value of Brazil's currency against the
U.S. dollar during the quarter led to a shortfall of 51 million
reais in the financial expenses line.
($1 = 3.0331 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Ken Wills and Leslie Adler)