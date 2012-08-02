* Profit falls sequentially, misses forecasts
* EBITDA stalls as expenses outpace revenues
* Signals impact of auto market woes on liens
SAO PAULO, Aug 2 An abrupt drop in demand for
vehicle financing in Brazil and growing expenses weighed on
second-quarter profit at clearinghouse Cetip, in the
latest indication that years of red-hot credit expansion are
taking a toll on some of the nation's main financial companies.
The company earned 63.51 million reais ($31 million) in the
second quarter, down 11 percent from the first three months,
according to a securities filing on Thursday. Profit rose 5.8
percent from 60.04 million reais a year earlier.
Profit came in below the 68.8 million reais average estimate
made by nine analysts in a Reuters poll. Investors tend to use
quarter-on-quarter comparisons more to spot revenue and
operational trends that are harder to assess with annual data.
Banks in Brazil are scaling down vehicle financing this year
after defaults on the segment rose to a record. Cetip's
financing unit depends heavily on loans in the segment because
it registers them and sells specific, customized data on their
value to banks.
Net revenue rose 4.6 percent on a sequential basis, to an
all-time high of 194.1 million reais. Yet, those gains were
offset by a 10 percent jump in operating expenses to 74.9
million reais as payroll spending and executive compensation
rose.
The poll estimate for net revenue was 196.7 million reais.
Cetip missed estimates for the indicator for a second straight
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue at the so-called financing unit rose a meager 0.4
percent from the first quarter as a result of a 12.5 percent
slump in the total of vehicles financed in the country, the
filing said. Auto sales fell 0.3 percent in the quarter.
In Cetip's traditional segment of registration and custody
of fixed-income securities, revenue rose roughly 15 percent from
a year earlier, while sales of liens on auto loans at the
financing unit fell about 9 percent, the analysts said.
The company spent 28 million reais in debt-servicing and
other non-operating items, 19 percent more than the 23.6 million
reais of the first quarter. The so-called financial income,
however, dropped 18 percent from a year earlier as record-low
interest rates in Brazil helped slash the cost of borrowing for
the company.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a measure of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, edged up a modest 0.4 percent to 142.6 million reais
from the prior three months.
EBITDA beat the 141.5 million reais estimate in the Reuters
poll. The indicator rose 5.1 percent from the same quarter a
year ago.
In the second quarter, EBITDA fell to 73.5 percent of
revenue, compared with a so-called EBITDA margin of 76.5 percent
in the first quarter. The EBITDA margin rose slightly from 73.4
percent a year earlier.
Management will discuss second-quarter earnings at a
conference call with investors on Friday.