UAE's Aster DM Healthcare agrees $295 mln loan with Axis Bank
DUBAI, April 11 United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare has agreed a $295 million credit facility with India's Axis Bank, the healthcare company said in a statement.
LONDON Oct 23 A retreat by western European banks from central and southeastern Europe is continuing at a moderate pace and non-performing loans remain a serious concern, a taskforce of multilateral financial organisations said.
"The reduction of cross-border funding by Western banks for central and southeastern Europe is continuing at a moderate pace," the Vienna 2 initiative said in a statement on Wednesday following a meeting in Brussels this week.
There was "an urgent need to tackle persistently high non-performing loans in several countries in the region," it said.
The Vienna 2 initiative, spearheaded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, aims to help prevent disorderly deleveraging by western banks from central Europe. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by John Stonestreet)
DUBAI, April 11 United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare has agreed a $295 million credit facility with India's Axis Bank, the healthcare company said in a statement.
* Unit secures 22 million dinars worth contract for maintenance works at Abdullah Port Refinery of Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: