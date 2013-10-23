LONDON Oct 23 Western European banks are still
pulling back from central and southeastern Europe and
non-performing loans remain a serious concern, a taskforce of
multilateral organisations said.
Central Europe's banks are seen as vulnerable to an exodus
of cash-strapped western banking parents from the region, though
the flight has not been as rapid as feared two years ago.
"The reduction of cross-border funding by Western banks for
central and southeastern Europe is continuing at a moderate
pace," the Vienna 2 initiative said in a statement on Wednesday
following a meeting in Brussels this week.
There was "an urgent need to tackle persistently high
non-performing loans in several countries in the region," it
added.
The Vienna 2 Initiative, spearheaded by the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary
Fund and the World Bank, aims to help prevent disorderly
deleveraging by western banks from central Europe.
The original Vienna Initiative was formed in 2008/09 in
response to the global financial crisis, and was relaunched as
Vienna 2 in January 2012 following the euro zone crisis.
Credit growth remains slow in the region, the group said,
adding that it would look at ways to encourage lending to small
and medium-sized enterprises.
The European Central Bank promised on Wednesday to put top
euro zone banks through rigorous tests next year, before
supervision comes under its roof as part of a banking union
designed to avoid a repeat of the euro debt crisis.
Wary of supervising a lopsided banking union without a
common backstop in place, it has urged euro zone governments to
agree on a strong single resolution mechanism to salvage or wind
down banks in trouble.
The Vienna group said it was important to encourage
supervisory ties between the euro zone members of the banking
union and central European countries which were, or were
aspiring to be, European Union members.
It said the combination of a single supervisory and
resolution mechanism "holds the promise of more effective and
better coordinated cross-border bank resolution".