TEL AVIV Nov 22 Israeli mobile chip
company Ceva has made a minority equity investment
together with Mitsui & Co Global Investment of Japan in eyeSight
Mobile Technologies, which makes touch-free interfaces for
smartphones, tablets, PCs and other digital devices.
The technologies allow users to control phones, computers or
other digital devices with hand gestures by using a built-in
camera and real-time image processing.
It means people will be able to use their phone or TV without
having to touch them. So TV channels, for example, could be
changed with a few simple gestures.
Under the agreement, eyeSight will offer its technologies,
including gesture recognition and finger tracking software, to
users of Ceva's image signal processing (ISP) and video
platform.
Companies such as Intel, Broadcom,
Spreadtrum and ST Ericsson license
Ceva's technology to build chips known as digital signal
processors.
Ceva said it can supply an ultra-low power, software-based
product, enabling the cost-efficient deployment of gesture
recognition technology in mass market devices.
"This equity investment in eyeSight is aimed at expanding
the addressable markets for our Ceva-MM3000 platform to include
the burgeoning embedded vision and scene analysis arenas,"
Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of Ceva, said on Tuesday.
Gesture recognition applications are complex and pose a
burden on the central processing unit's performance and power
consumption. By offloading gesture technologies to Ceva's
processor, it is estimated that the system's power efficiency
can be improved by a factor of 20, crucial for any battery
powered device, Ceva said.
The Ceva-MM3000 multimedia processor is aimed at
smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and set-top boxes.
Israel-based eyeSight, whose clients include China's
Hisense, raised $4.2 million from Ceva and Mitsui.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)