TEL AVIV Jan 31 Israeli mobile chip
company Ceva Inc beat expectations in the fourth
quarter, with rising profit and record sales due to growing
demand for smartphones and tablets that use its chips.
Diluted earnings per share excluding one-time items reached
26 cents in the fourth quarter, up from 19 cents a year earlier.
Revenue grew 22 percent to a record $16 million.
Ceva had been expected to earn 22 cents a share excluding
one-off items on revenue of $14.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Companies such as Intel, Broadcom,
Spreadtrum and ST Ericsson license
Ceva's technology to build chips known as digital signal
processors (DSP).
Ceva is benefiting from soaring sales of smartphones such as
the Samsung Galaxy S2 and the Droid Charge, which use its
technology through suppliers such as Intel and ST Ericsson.
"Ceva-powered cellular baseband processor shipments
increased for the 12th consecutive quarter and continued to
drive growth for us in every segment of the wireless market,
from low-cost feature phones through to 4G LTE smartphones and
tablets," CEO Gideon Wertheizer said.
"We also continued our strategic expansion into new markets
during the quarter, with customer wins for smart TV and
connectivity applications."
In 2011 Ceva's customers supplied more than 1 billion chips
based on its technology, up from 613 million in 2010, he said.