LONDON Dec 11 The battle for MIPS Technologies
intensified on Tuesday when CEVA said it would
pay $90 million for the microprocessor operating business,
trumping a bid from Britain's Imagination Technologies
for a second time.
The gambit from the mobile chip designer, which said it
would also pay MIPS break fee, pushed the value of MIPS 50
percent higher than the $60 million deal announced by
Imagination in November.
Imagination, which had upped its offer to $80 million on
Monday, said it was monitoring the situation and would provide a
further update in due course.
U.S.-listed MIPS' technology is in blu-ray players, digital
televisions and video games consoles such as the Sony
PlayStation 2.