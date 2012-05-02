* Q1 revenue $15.1 mln versus I/B/E/S view $14.8 mln
* Non-GAAP EPS $0.24 vs $0.22 view
* Sees 2012 revenue $57.2-$61.2 mln, below estimates
* Sees 2012 non-GAAP EPS $0.87-$0.99 vs $1.02 forecast
* Shares down 13.6 pct in early trade
By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, May 2 Israeli mobile chip designer
Ceva Inc cut its 2012 earnings and revenues estimates
due to weaker-than-expected sales at key customer Nokia
, sending its shares tumbling to a year low on
Wednesday.
Chief executive Gideon Wertheizer said Ceva's previous
outlook assumed continued royalty growth for its chips in
Nokia's 2G phones and a ramp up of chips in 3G phones as Ceva's
replace those of Texas Instruments in the second half.
Nokia posted a 24 percent drop in first-quarter phone sales.
Ceva said it now expected 2012 revenue of $57.2-$61.2
million and earnings per share excluding one-off items of 87 to
99 cents, below prior estimates of $62-$66.5 million in revenue
and EPS of $1.02 to $1.06.
"We decided to take a prudent approach and reduce the
revenue contribution from Nokia both in the 2G and to a larger
extent in the 3G space for this year," Wertheizer told analysts
on a conference call.
Ceva's Nasdaq-listed shares were down 13.6 percent at $19.50
in early trade.
Companies such as Intel, Broadcom,
Spreadtrum and ST Ericsson license
Ceva's technology to build chips known as digital signal
processors (DSP).
Wertheizer said that outside of Nokia's woes, Ceva had solid
growth prospects as Taiwan handset maker HTC was
moving to Ceva's chips, while five of the nine new handsets from
China's Huawei Technologies, the world's No.2 telecom
equipment maker, will use Ceva chips.
Ceva also expects to benefit from growth in 4G technology
that offers very fast data transfer rates.
It expects to continue taking market share from Texas
Instruments and Qualcomm as well, due to growth of 3G
in India and China.
"We believe we are capable of powering 1.7 billion
Ceva-based devices in three year's time compared with 1 billion
in 2011," Wertheizer said, citing strong growth in China and
India.
Ceva posted higher first-quarter profit that beat
expectations as the company awarded new licenses for use of its
chips in smartphones.
Ceva reported quarterly earnings per share excluding one-off
items of 24 cents a share, compared with 23 cents a year
earlier. Revenue was unchanged at $15.1 million.
The company was forecast to earn 22 cents a share on revenue
of $14.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ceva itself forecast in January first-quarter EPS of 20-22
cents on revenue of $14.2 million to $15.2 million, citing a
temporary slowdown in cellphone sales for the relatively weak
outlook.
"Driven by strong licensing activities, we generated revenue
and earnings results at the high-end of our expectations,"
Wertheizer said.
Ceva had been benefiting from rising sales of smartphones
such as the Samsung Galaxy S2 and the Droid Charge, which use
its technology through suppliers such as Intel and ST Ericsson.
Wertheizer said the company has new licensees who will use
its DSP cores for advanced audio processing in smartphones.
For the second quarter, Ceva forecast revenue of $13-$14
million and EPS excluding one-offs of 15 to 17 cents. Analysts
had projected revenue of $14.6 million and EPS of 22 cents.