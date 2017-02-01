JERUSALEM, Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* Israeli chip designer Ceva reported on Wednesday a rise in profit and record revenue in the fourth quarter, during which it completed fifteen license agreements.

* Ceva projected first-quarter revenue of $20.5 million-$21.5 million, versus $16.5 million in the same period a year ago, and earnings per share ex-items of 27-29 cents versus 17 cents a year earlier.

* Analysts on average expect Ceva to earn 26 cents on revenue of $19.5 million in the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

* Ceva earned 32 cents per share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from 17 cents a year earlier and beating analysts' estimate of 28 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* The company reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly revenue to $21.2 million versus analysts' average estimate of $20.6 million. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)