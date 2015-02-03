JERUSALEM Feb 3 Israeli mobile chip designer
Ceva Inc reported a 60 percent drop in quarterly net
profit, weighed down by lower royalty revenue and higher
expenses.
Ceva said on Tuesday it posted fourth-quarter diluted
earnings per share of 8 cents excluding one-off items, compared
with 20 cents a year earlier. Revenue slipped 1 percent to $13.8
million, with royalty revenue down 4 percent.
The company was forecast to record EPS of 7 cents ex-items
on revenue of $13.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Ceva itself had estimated adjusted EPS of 6-8 cents and
revenue of $12.8-$13.8 million.
Ceva said that during the October-December period it
concluded 11 new licence agreements.
