JERUSALEM, Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc forecast higher third quarter revenue on Wednesday, estimating $17.2-$18.2 million versus $16.2 million a year earlier.

* It also projected adjusted EPS of 21-23 cents, mostly flat from 22 cents in the third quarter of 2015. Analysts had forecast EPS ex-items of 20 cents and revenue of $17.5, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Ceva raised its estimate for royalties in 2016 to annual growth of 35-45 percent from 20-40 percent as LTE smartphones powered by its DSPs grew considerably. It said it sees strong business in licensing agreements. During the second quarter it signed 10 license agreements, 3 of them were first-time customers. Four deals were for its DSP cores, platforms and software.

* Ceva posted second-quarter EPS ex-items of 21 cents, up from 6 cents last year, while revenue grew 28 percent to $17.1 million.

* Analysts had forecast Ceva would earn 18 cents on revenue of $17.1 million.

* Ceva's Nasdaq-listed shares were up 11 percent at $32.40 in morning trade. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)