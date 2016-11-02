JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* Israeli chip designer Ceva reported on Wednesday a rise in profit and record revenue in the third quarter, during which it signed 13 new license agreements.

* Ceva projected fourth quarter revenue of $18.5 million-$19.5 million versus $16.1 million in the same period a year ago, and earnings per share ex-items of 24-26 cents vs 17 cents a year earlier.

* Analysts on average expect Ceva to earn 23 cents on revenue of $18.4 million in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/

* Ceva earned 24 cents per share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from 22 cents a year earlier and beating analysts' estimate of 22 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* The company reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue to $17.8 million versus analysts' average estimate of $17.6 million.

* Ceva said it expects to report for all of 2016 revenue growth of 18 percent, and more than 60 percent growth in adjusted earnings per share. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)