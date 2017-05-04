Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
TEL AVIV May 4 Israeli chip designer Ceva reported on Thursday a rise in profit and revenue in the first quarter, during which it completed 11 license agreements, including five in China.
Ceva earned 28 cents per share excluding one-time items in the quarter, up from 17 cents a year earlier. It reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly revenue to $21.3 million.
Analysts on average expected Ceva to earn 28 cents a share on revenue of $21 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
"Our strongest licensing quarter in the company's history helped to deliver a fifth record revenue quarter in succession," Ceva CEO Gideon Wertheizer said.
The company's customers shipped a record 352 million chips based on Ceva's technology, resulting in 50 percent royalty revenue growth. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.