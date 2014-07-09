TEL AVIV, July 9 Israeli mobile chip designer
Ceva Inc said on Wednesday its acquisition of
RivieraWaves of France will increase its revenue from licenses
by 25 percent in 2015.
Ceva's licensing revenue has averaged about $22 million a
year.
In a conference call, Ceva said the deal is expected to be
accretive in 2015 and it sees shipments exceeding 400 million
units of royalty-bearing connectivity chips by 2018.
The company announced on Tuesday it would pay $19 million
for RivieraWaves, which provides wireless connectivity
intellectual property for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
The deal expands Ceva's licensing and royalty revenue base
in its existing markets including smartphones and tablets and
extends its reach to emerging markets such as wearables and the
smart home.
RivieraWaves had revenue of $4 million in 2013, said Ceva,
whose shares were up 0.8 percent to $15 in early Nasdaq trading.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)