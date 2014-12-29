Dec 29 Compania Espanola de Viviendas En Alquiler SA :

* Sells Santa Maria de la Cabeza real estate complex in Madrid for 35 million euros ($43 million) to AKM Arganzuela SLU

* Buys 20 percent of Sociedad Sbd Lloguer Social SA, increasing its position in the company to 80 percent

* The 20 percent stake in Sociedad SBD Lloguer Social SA bought from Habitatges Municipals de Sabadell SA