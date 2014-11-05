MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Nov 5 Compania Espanola De Viviendas En Alquiler SA :
* 9-month revenue up 2.6 percent to 11.2 million euros
* 9-month profit after tax up 99.2 percent to 3.5 million euros
* 9-month hotel revenue up 12.5 percent to 2.4 million euros Source text: bit.ly/10UDzBt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.