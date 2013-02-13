BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Feb 13 Sweden-based financial investor Cevian Capital, which already owns 17.54 percent of voting rights in German industrial services provider Bilfinger , may further increase its stake over the next 12 months, it said on Wednesday.
It also said its investment was aimed at generating financial gains and was not of strategic nature. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Peter Dinkloh)
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: