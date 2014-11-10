BRIEF-Thailand's Delta Electronics expects record net profit this year
* Says company expects 2017 gross profit margin of 27 percent compared with last year's 26 percent
COLOMBO, Nov 10 Group results of Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2014, released on Monday: (millions of rupees unless otherwise stated) Q3 2014 Q3 2013 Net profit/(loss) 2,094 2,333 Earnings/(loss) per share rupees (Basic) 11.18 12.46 Gross Revenue 20,473 21,034 NOTE - Results are rounded. Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC is the country's second-biggest company, with a market capitalisation of 215.4 billion rupees ($1.65 billion). An 84.1 percent stake in the company is owned by British American Tobacco Holdings (Sri Lanka) BV. ($1 = 130.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (1 US dollar = 130.8500 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez, editing by Louise Heavens)
•Q1 net profit 40.5 million riyals versus 49.4 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pgMF8O) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)