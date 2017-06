SINGAPORE, April 30 Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Co (Ceypetco) has unexpectedly shut a unit at its 50,000 barrel-per-day refinery, which has affected its jet fuel production, a company source said on Monday.

The shutdown is expected to last a week, said the source who was speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media. The source did not provide details about the affected unit nor its capacity.

"The production of jet fuel has been affected and a shortfall of 7,000 tonnes of jet fuel is expected," the source added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)