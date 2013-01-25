TIRANA Jan 25 Albania's dispute with CEZ
, whose distribution unit was stripped of its licence
in the Balkan country, is a commercial spat caused by the Czech
energy group and should not damage diplomatic relations, a
government official said.
Albania's power regulator revoked the distribution licence
of CEZ Shperndarje on Jan. 21, holding the Czech company liable
for damages for importing insufficient electricity and not
investing in the power grid.
After the move, Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said
revoking the license was a "very negative" signal for relations
with Albania, which is striving to join the Czech Republic in
the European Union.
Albanian Deputy Prime Minister Edmond Haxhinasto met with
the Czech ambassador on Thursday, his office said, and stressed
that "very good" relations between the countries should be
separated from the problems of the commercial dispute.
"Every call to mix these two problems is damaging and does
not help anybody," he said in a statement.
Necas had said the CEZ affair raised questions over
Albania's commitment to joining the EU.
In the meeting with the Czech ambassador, Haxhinasto said
the Albanian market was capable of attracting foreign investors,
and the dispute with CEZ was because the company did not live up
to its agreements with the state and the law.
CEZ acquired 76 percent of the distributor in 2009, with the
state holding onto the remaining stake.
(Reporting by Benet Koleka; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by
Mark Potter)