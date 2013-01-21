TIRANA Jan 21 An Albanian regulator voted on
Monday to revoke the distribution license of Czech utility CEZ's
loss-making unit and held the company liable for
failing to import electricity and not investing in the Balkan
country's power grid.
The regulatory board's 5-0 vote to revoke the license is the
latest twist in a long-running battle between central Europe's
biggest utility and Albania over power imports and prices.
In November, CEZ trimmed its 2012 profit outlook because of
the losses at the Albanian unit and said an exit from the Balkan
state was the most likely solution to its problems.
