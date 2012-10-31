PRAGUE Oct 31 Czech utility CEZ
wants to decide the fate of its operations in Albania by the end
of 2012 concerning a dispute with the Albanian government over
power imports, a CEZ board member said on Wednesday.
One option would be for CEZ, central Europe's largest
utility, to pull out of the Balkan country due to the dispute
over CEZ's failure to import power in September, board member
Tomas Pleskac told a news conference.
"We want to have it solved by the end of the year, a
condition of this is to have a clear partner for negotiations,"
said Pleskac. He added that Albania's prime minister had told
CEZ his country would have a negotiating team in place by Oct.
31 to address the dispute.
CEZ angered the government and the regulator ERE when its
Albanian unit failed to import power in September, forcing the
state-owned KESH power producer monopoly to use up its water
reserves to supply CEZ Shperndarje.
CEZ Shperndarje holds a monopoly on power distribution to
1.1 million homes in Albania and is bound by law to use imports
to make up for any power losses -- from technical faults or
theft -- in its grid in the hydro-dependant Balkan nation.
