By Jason Hovet and Benet Koleka
| PRAGUE/TIRANA
PRAGUE/TIRANA Nov 16 Czech utility CEZ
stopped electricity deliveries to Albanian
state-owned water companies on Friday due to unpaid debts,
prompting the Balkan country to warn it would take action if the
power is not restored.
CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, said it was ready to
renew deliveries once the debts amounting to 38 million euros
($48.61 million) were paid.
The stoppage comes as part of a long-running dispute with
the Albanian government over power imports and prices at its
loss-making distribution unit.
"CEZ decided to disconnect the water companies after a
series of unsuccessful negotiations with the Albanian
counter-party concerning the high debt settlement," CEZ said in
a statement.
"Their failure to pay the debts is causing serious financial
damage to the company (CEZ) and can no longer be tolerated."
Albania called the power cuts "unprecedented" and asked CEZ
to reconsider the decision after the government said it had
caused economic damage and affected half a million people.
CEZ has previously said it may exit Albania due to disputes
between its distribution unit with state authorities over power
imports and prices.
"The government is making a public call to CEZ to reflect,
otherwise the government will take measures to restore this
service to the citizens," Sokol Dervishaj, the deputy minister
for Economy, Trade and Energy told reporters.
It was not clear how far the measures would extend beyond
sending police to force CEZ employees to restore power.
Interior Minister Flamur Noka held talks with the prosecutor
general and the Ombudsman over the power interruption while
police forced one CEZ employee to restore power in Vlore and
Elbasan, news reports said.
In the area of Fier, angry aqueduct workers forced their way
to a power station to restore the power connection, according to
news reports.
$1 = 109.0500 Albanian leks)
(Reporting By Benet Koleka and Jason Hovet; editing by Michael
Kahn and Keiron Henderson)