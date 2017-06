PRAGUE Dec 5 Czech utility CEZ said on Monday it had received proceeds from a privately-plaaced 50 million euro ($67.15 million) 10-year bond issue with a 4.102 percent coupon.

UBS Limited was the sole agent in the issue, part of CEZ's Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme, CEZ said in a filing. ($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)