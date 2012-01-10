PRAGUE Jan 10 Czech electricity producer CEZ offered bondholders on Tuesday a buyback of euro-denominated bonds maturing in 2012 and 2013.

The company said it was offering cash for the 5.125/2012 and 4.125/2013 bonds, each worth 500 million euros.

It said joint dealer managers for the offer were Citigroup, Erste Group Bank and Societe Generale.

Terms of the offer will be announced on Jan. 18, it said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)